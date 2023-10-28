Photo illustration.

Browse through thousands of items during the next Friends of Marathon County Public Library Book Sale, happening Nov. 1-4 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Sale hours are Nov. 1 from 5-7:30 p.m. (open only to Friends of MCPL members); Nov. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a monthly social hour on Nov. 2 from 1-7 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Join the library for a social hour for adults on Nov. 8 from 1-2 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. This is a great way to expand your social circle and meet others in the community. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.









Like this: Like Loading...