Wausau Pilot & Review

A pedestrian walking along a Waupaca County highway died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle, officials said.

The crash was reported Oct. 28 on County Hwy. W. Police say the driver who struck the pedestrian left the scene but was located a short time later and was taken into custody. Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash and the pedestrian died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Names are being withheld until family notifications are made.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Dale Fire Department, Dale First Responders, Fremont Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office.

