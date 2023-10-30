By David Stenklyft for Wausau Pilot & Review

It’s that time of year when costumes are being prepared, pumpkins are carved, and scary movie marathons are popular, as one of the most celebrated holidays, Halloween is observed.

But for one area paranormal group it is just another day at the office.

Park City Paranormal was founded in 2020 when President Mikala Ocampo posted on Facebook, looking for like-minded fans of what goes bump in the night. A handful of interested people answered the call and five stayed. They are based in Merrill and investigate local and regional haunted places. Each member has gone through trainings that help them use the right equipment and investigate theories safely.

Each member has had a real life paranormal experience that stayed with them and gave them the desire to find out more about them.

Ocampo’s experience took place on a Ouija board, when she was around 11 years old. She said she never gave any thought to spooky things until she was staying with a friend at her grandparents’ home and her friend wanted to play with the board.

“I did not even know what it was,” Ocampo said. “We both thought each other was pushing on the device but we weren’t. It kept spelling my first name, which isn’t a common spelling. We then asked it what it had for me and it said fun, fun, fun.”

That’s when they heard noises coming from the kitchen. Her friend grabbed a digital camera and started snapping photos. One photo made them both cry: The image showed the kitchen in total flames.

The next day, Ocampo’s friend’s grandfather said there had been a fire in the kitchen years ago. He asked the photo be erased.

“Ever since then I’ve been obsessed with all things paranormal, watching every television show and movie possible on the subject,” she said. “Recently, I discovered that I have a special gift in the form of being a psychic medium and I help people contacting passed family and friends.”

Fellow member Katie Sturm’s past experience involved nighttime activities in a past residence.

“We lived in an old house and to feel safe we always shut the closet and bedroom door every night,” Sturm said. “One night I woke up at 2:30 a.m. and looked through the opened door to see a figure, solid black, looking at my sibling’s room at the top of the stairs. I couldn’t see any features, just a solid mass. Shortly after, I discovered that a man had died in the house decades earlier. That piqued my interest to find out more about the paranormal or the unknown.”

An investigation that took place at the Shakers Bar in Milwaukee, known for its supernatural goings on, remains the scariest incident in group history. At the end of the evening, Mikala realized that she left her purse in the highest floor of the building. She she asked Katie to come along – as the paranormal activity level was causing her to feel physically ill.

Ocampo said that as the pair went to get her purse, they heard the voice of a young girl, saying “hi.”

“We left as quickly as we could and it stays with us as the most haunted place we have visited,” she said.

Every group needs a skeptic, and for PCP, that person is member Traci Fick. She recalls experiencing terrifying and nightmarish night paralysis when she was in her late teens.

“There wasn’t an internet to research my conditions and they were terrible and frequent,” she said. “I heard and saw people around my bed and couldn’t scream and took all my effort to break the assault. Ever since then I wanted to investigate my experiences and find out more.”

“I’m also convinced that my late grandfather visited my grandmother at an assisted living residence, her recollections were so accurate and believable. I also was a fan of all the ghost hunter shows and these were the events that led me to the group.”

Fick said that while she is the resident skeptic who needs to be convinced, she also believes there are things that cannot be explained by anything other than supernatural forces.

Future events for the group include an appearance on the Paraflix channel on a show called Expedition Entity, a possible high profile investigation in Merrill, and local and regional work.

Like this: Like Loading...