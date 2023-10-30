Wausau Pilot & Review

Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday in the Wausau area before clouds roll in with snow in the forecast overnight. Here’s what to expect:

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Snow likely, mainly after 3 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday

Snow likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 36. North wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

