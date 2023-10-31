WESTON – This year, students at D.C. Everest Junior High School will celebrate Veterans Day by composing a flag mural and video honoring veterans of their family and community members.

Through Nov. 3, students and their families will collect information and photos of family and community members who have served in the military. Students will fill out a card celebrating each individual veteran who will become part of an American flag mural housed within the halls of the school.

In addition to the wall mural, students will create a video slideshow honoring the service of the veterans. Members of the public are welcome to view the flag mural and honorary video from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the cafeteria at the DCE Junior High, 1000 Machmueller St., Weston. Attendees will have the opportunity to honor and socialize with local veterans.

