The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host a variety of music concerts on all three campuses in Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau this November.

UW-Stevens Point concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Noel Fine Arts Center’s Michelsen Hall, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for seniors (62+) and $10 for youths younger than 18 and university employees. UW-Stevens Point students can attend free of charge.

UWSP at Marshfield concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Helen Connor Laird Theatre, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield. Tickets are $10 per person.



UWSP at Wausau concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the James F. Veninga Theater, 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Tickets are $10 per person.

Tickets for events all three campuses are available at www.tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or at each campus’ box office one hour prior to the event.

Concerts in November include:

Nov. 10: UWSP at Marshfield Hub City Winds Concert – “Classics from European Masters,” works by Mozart, Beethoven, Smetana, Rossini and Tchaikovsky

Nov. 16: Wind Symphony Concert

Nov. 20: Symphonic Wind Ensemble Concert

Nov. 28: UWSP at Wausau Winter Choral Concert

Nov. 30: Campus Band, Choir and Orchestra Concert

