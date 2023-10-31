The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host a variety of music concerts on all three campuses in Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau this November.
UW-Stevens Point concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Noel Fine Arts Center’s Michelsen Hall, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for seniors (62+) and $10 for youths younger than 18 and university employees. UW-Stevens Point students can attend free of charge.
UWSP at Marshfield concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Helen Connor Laird Theatre, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield. Tickets are $10 per person.
UWSP at Wausau concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the James F. Veninga Theater, 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Tickets are $10 per person.
Tickets for events all three campuses are available at www.tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or at each campus’ box office one hour prior to the event.
Concerts in November include:
- Nov. 10: UWSP at Marshfield Hub City Winds Concert – “Classics from European Masters,” works by Mozart, Beethoven, Smetana, Rossini and Tchaikovsky
- Nov. 16: Wind Symphony Concert
- Nov. 20: Symphonic Wind Ensemble Concert
- Nov. 28: UWSP at Wausau Winter Choral Concert
- Nov. 30: Campus Band, Choir and Orchestra Concert