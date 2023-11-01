Wausau Pilot & Review

Hello, there! I’m Crew – and I’m ready to make you my new forever family! I’m a sweet boy that was brought back to the Humane Society of Marathon County due to no fault of my own. I’m a super handsome boy that just has so much love to give! And I’ll give it to everyone: cats, dogs and people! I love EVERYONE. I love to play with my toys and I’ll even drop them when you ask me to. I think I would really like a home with a cat and/or another dog that loves to play as I love to play. I’m an active fella that would be a great addition to an active home that maybe likes hiking or camping, because I can keep up with anyone! Come see me soon!

This weekly feature is a service of S.C. Swiderski. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

