Wausau will see a chilly start to the morning on Wednesday, though temperatures will warm to above freezing by early afternoon. Here are the forecast details:

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon

