Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Sarah Schatzer, 40, of Wausau. Nov. 1, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, maintaining g a drug trafficking place Nicholas Viergutz, 25, of Wausau. Oct. 26, 2023: Battery by prisoners George Torres, 39, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Shane Krueger, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 30, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Kyle Pederson, 40, of Wausau. Oct. 30, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of an illegally obtained prescription Connie Broome, 60. Oct. 30, 2023: Bail jumping Jasmine Cisca, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 31, 2023: Bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct Timoteo Tzanahua, 33, of Marshfield. Oct. 26, 2023: Possession of child pornography Maribeth Whitewing, 39, of Minocqua. Oct. 27, 2023: Bail jumping, issuing worthless checks Donald Edwin Warren, 35, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2023: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide Bennie Green, 41, of Tony, Wis. Oct. 27, 2023: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, OWI causing injury, fleeing an officer, loading or discharging a firearm in a vehicle, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine Jessica Dean, 41, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Travis Clark, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2023: Third-degree sexual assault, possession of child pornography, capturing an intimate representation with a victim younger than 18

