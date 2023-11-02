Wausau Pilot & Review

Sunny and mild conditions are expected in Wausau on Thursday, and it will warm up a bit on Friday. Here are the forecast details:

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday

A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 11am, then a chance of sprinkles between 11am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon

