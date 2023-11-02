STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will honor veterans in a ceremony on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. in the Alumni Room of the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. The public is invited to attend.

The UW-Stevens Point ROTC Color Guard will present the colors and the UWSP Pep Band will perform.

Speakers will include UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson; Lt. Col. Dax Burroughs, a professor of military science, 2004 alum and a veteran; and Haley Dexter, a master’s of business administration student, sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve and a veteran.

A lunch will be offered for veterans after the event.

UW-Stevens Point enrolls nearly 500 who are military affiliated, including more than 210 student veterans and current military members. There are 17 ROTC cadets on campus.

