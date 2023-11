Wausau Pilot & Review

The forecast for Friday through Saturday in Wausau:

Today

A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 9am, then a chance of sprinkles between 9am and 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

