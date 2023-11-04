Wausau Pilot & Review

A talk given by a senior adviser to the president for democracy initiatives has been postponed at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Nancy Thomas will reschedule “Discourse, Speech, Inclusion and the Future of our Democracy,” originally planned for Nov. 8, for a later date, to be announced.

Thomas will discuss the current state of civil discourse in the United States, the challenges and opportunities facing educational institutions in promoting democratic values and practices and how to encourage civil discourse in classrooms and in public.

