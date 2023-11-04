Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau is waking up to areas of light fog on Saturday, but plenty of sunshine is on the way. Here are the details:

Today

Patchy fog between 10am and 11am. Patchy freezing fog between 9am and 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Light west wind.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

