Showers are on the way for Wausau today through Monday with plenty of clouds during the day. Here are the details:

Today

A chance of sprinkles before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 10 to 17 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 51 by 9am, then falling to around 45 during the remainder of the day. Southwest wind 17 to 21 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

