The latest weather forecast for Wausau to start the work week:

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of rain between 8am and 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 53 by 10am, then falling to around 47 during the remainder of the day. South southwest wind 14 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Nht

