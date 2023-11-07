Marathon County, Wisconsin – Alcohol-impaired Driving: In Wisconsin, in 2020, alcohol was listed as a contributing factor in 5.3% of all crashes. In 2020, 28.5% of all fatal vehicle crashes were alcohol-related, resulting in 167 deaths. Alcohol-impaired driving is associated with other high-risk behaviors that increase the likelihood of a crash and of significant injury or death occurring; these include speeding and failure to wear seat belts.

While the focus of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign initiative is to deter impaired driving, officers will also issue citations and make arrests during traffic stops for the following: speed, operating without a license, traffic sign/traffic light violations, seat belt violations, drug arrests, and criminal arrests.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Rothschild Police Department, and Marshfield Police Department will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from November 2023 through September 2024

For more information and resources on impaired driving in Wisconsin, visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.

