Wausau Pilot & Review

Village officials in Weston say leaf pickup is running about two days behind schedule, as crews work to complete the fall schedule. Weston scheduled leaf pickup dates for 2023. Crews are running about two days behind schedule as of Nov. 7.

Residents who seek immediate removal can take leaves to the yard waste site at 8200 Ryan St., Weston.

During collection times, unbagged piles are to be placed on the shoulder or boulevard area and not in the road or gutter area. Yard waste also needs to be at least 5 feet away from power poles, trees, mailboxes and other fixed objects for ease of pickup and to prevent damage to these other facilities.

Brush and other debris are to be kept separate from grass and leaves, as two different crews with different equipment perform the work. Brush must be less than 6 inches in diameter and no more than 6 feet long and should be placed parallel to the road with stump ends and limbs placed in the same direction.

Like this: Like Loading...