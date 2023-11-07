WAUSAU – A special education instructor in the Wausau School District is once again making a difference in the lives of people who are in need and he is asking for your help.

Each year, Rob Hughes raises money for the Wausau Area Food for Hope Turkey Drive to buy turkeys and hams to give away in November to area schools and community organizations. He partners with Festival Foods.



“When I was growing up, there were times when my family went to the Waukesha food pantries and churches for food donations. The kindness of strangers helped us out and left a lifelong impression on me. Now we get to be those kind strangers,” Hughes said.

In 2022, Food for Hope gave away more than 1,000 hams and turkeys to 25 Wausau, Newman, and D.C. Everest schools.

“If you are able to contribute $5, $10, $20, or whatever is on your heart, we can do it again. One hundred percent of your donation goes to food,” Hughes said.

To donate, visit Hughes’ Facebook page, called Wausau Area Food for Hope. He uses Venmo and PayPal to collect donations.



