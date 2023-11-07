Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau is waking up Tuesday to cloudy skies and dreary weather, with showers and sleet on the way for tonight. Here are the details:

Today

A chance of sprinkles between 2pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Rain showers and sleet likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before 2am, then rain showers. Low around 35. East southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 43. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

