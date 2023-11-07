Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Travis and Melissa Olds announce the birth of their son Hader Lucas James, born at 10:42 p.m. Oct. 27, 2023. Hader weighs 5 pounds, 6 ounces.
Cody and Kate Florek announce the birth of their son Bram Edison Asher Paul, born Oct. 31, 2023.
Anthony and Meghan Lemanski announce the birth of their son Jace Jo, born at 7:29 p.m. Nov. 2, 2023. Jace weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces.
Andrew Garza and Madison Radtke announce the birth of their daughter Alyanna Marie, born at 6:47 p.m. Nov. 3, 2023. Alyanna weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces.