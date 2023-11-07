Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee on Monday recommended that a developer spearheading a housing project along the city’s riverfront assume responsibility for maintenance of a portion of riverfront trail property.

S.C. Swiderski will also be required to pay park dedication fees at the rate of $200 per apartment for their roughly 200-unit complex, said Parks Director Jamie Polley. Wausau wants a minimum 12-foot wide trail along the river for maintenance access. The committee’s recommendation now heads to the Plan Commission in the next step of the development process.

The Commission approved a general development plan for the mixed use residential and retail project in September. This was followed by the City Council’s approval last month.

City officials told the committee that the boundaries of the project, called The Sterling, near the trail are yet to be determined. They want an agreement with the developer in place before the land sale can proceed.

The development is set very close to the trail on the south and west sides of the development, according to the city’s documents.

Two committee members, Tom Kilian and Carol Lukens, and another alder, Gary Gisselman, are concerned that the developer could encroach on public space.



Kilian said there were concerns about encroachment when the development agreement was being discussed. “In light of those earlier concerns, I will be more concerned now that there may be some additional encroachment,” Kilian said.

Lukens said she was concerned that the building and maintenance strip are “right on the water,” while Gisselman said Wausau should be adamant in protecting such public spaces when not enough green space exists today.

“We are losing a lot of public space in this development and I think we should tell the developer that we are really strong in advocating for our public space rather than letting the developer determine what that public space is,” said Gisselman, adding that that time to seek that commitment is now given that the development process is still in its early phase.

These concerns align with the city’s staff who have proposed a maintenance strip along all sides of the trail.

During the discussion, Parks Director Polley said a 3-foot maintenance strip along the trail would be ideal. The committee endorsed that suggestion.

Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick told the committee that there will be some maintenance along the trail.

“What we have talked about is really taking the area along the trail – whether that’s north, south, east or west – and really making that the responsibility of the developer in the future,” he said, adding that they are making it clear that the developer will maintain everything within that trail area.

Fifrick also disclosed that the project has had “a big of a snag with just the environmental closure for the DNR,” after Kilian asked to clarify whether the trail issue was separate from environmental matters.

Under the terms of the development agreement, Swiderski will buy the parcel for $400,000 by the end of the year with construction launching in June. A March 2027 completion date is expected.

The residential building will have studio, studio suites, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and one- and two-bedroom penthouse units as well as five retail spaces. More than 300 indoor and surface parking spaces have also been planned.

The Wausau City Council gave the roughly $52 million project a green light in April. The project relies on total public assistance of roughly $9.2 million, without interest. The future market value of the project is expected to total more than $29 million.

