The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources today announced the village of Rothschild is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to improve its public drinking water system.

The project includes the construction of a treatment facility for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under the state’s administrative code for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirements, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Nov. 22, 2023 to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707

DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov or 608-490-0187

Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.

