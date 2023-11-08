Image courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

The public is invited to view handmade clothing representing north central Wisconsin’s different cultures at the Cultural Threads exhibit at all nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 13-30 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, then from Dec. 2-14 at the MCPL Branches. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Adults can visit the Marathon County Public Library’s Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, to play cribbage on Nov. 14 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cards and cribbage boards will be available and all skill levels are welcome. For more info, call 715-659-3996.

Image courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Adults can learn about the 1950 mock communist takeover of Mosinee during a presentation on Nov. 14 from 5-6 p.m. at the library’s Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

The library will screen a 2023 Greta Gerwig film on Nov. 14 from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Rated PG-13. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.





Adults can learn how to handle wildlife damage to their lawns and gardens during a free class on Nov. 15 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class will be held from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated at 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12144, or call 715-261-1241.

Adults can participate in a gentle yoga and meditation class on Nov. 15 from 10-11 a.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, registration required. For more info and to register, call 715-693-2144.

Adults can learn how to trace their family history using Ancestry on Nov. 16 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, registration required. For more info, call 715-359-6208. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12125.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next Members-only Book Sale on Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only, and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7200 for more info.





