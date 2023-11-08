Wausau Pilot & Review

My name is Boeing and I’m hoping that very soon I’ll be able to fly out of here with you. It was clear to shelter staff when I arrived that I had been out on my own for sometime and not loving it. I’m starting to feel like myself again now that I’ve had a roof over my head, regular meals in my tummy and humans to love me. I think I’ll be the best version of myself once I’m at home with you!

This weekly feature is a service of S.C. Swiderski. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

