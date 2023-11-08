Wausau Pilot & Review

After 70 years of service, the South Area Business Association will dissolve, according to a release from the organization.

SABA Executive Director Terra Plaisance on Wednesday issued a news release calling the decision to dissolve “bittersweet,” but the right choice at this time.

The organization has been an essential part of the community, providing a platform for businesses to connect, collaborate and thrive, while fostering valuable partnerships through the support of members and board members.

“Although SABA will no longer continue in its current form, the legacy it leaves behind will endure through the connections and memories forged over its seven-decade journey,” the release states.

SABA provided youth scholarships each year to students from around the area, held business outings and an annual Easter food drive, along with regular luncheons and other events for members and the community.

The organization will officially dissolve on Dec. 31.

