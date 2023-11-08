Wausau Pilot & Review
Throughout October, the Marathon County Health Department conducted a series of routine and follow-up inspections for various local restaurants to ensure compliance with health codes. Here are the results:
A&A Restaurant, 1702 Grand Ave., Wausau, 54403, routine inspection Oct. 6. Two violations:
- ProPower Quaternary Sanitizer is not being used according to EPA registered label use instructions and is at a concentration greater than 400 PPM.
- Salmon is being improperly thawed. Fish may not be thawed in vacuum sealed packages.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill/Bar, 2221 Stewart Ave., Wausau, 54401, routine inspection Oct. 3. Five violations:
- The Sink and Surface Sanitizer is not being used according to EPA registered label use instructions and is at 2258 PPM.
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring proper sanitization techniques in the food establishment.
- The temperature gauges on the front of the dishwasher are full of condensation and the wash and rinse temperatures are not legible.
- Scoops in the spices were not stored with their handles extended.
- The roof leaks over the storage rack on the backside of the cookline.
Ashley Tavern & Ballroom, 201100 County Road X, Mosinee, 54455, routine inspection Oct. 27. No violations.
Burger King #4812, 6003 Business Hwy 51, Schofield, 54476, follow-up inspection Oct. 10. One violation:
- The kitchen floor is missing grout accumulating debris in between tiles. Wallpaper is detaching from wall in customer area in side section currently not being used.
Chang’s Halfmoon Lake View Bar and Grill, 147707 Moon Lake Dr., Mosinee, 54455, routine inspection Oct. 25. Three violations:
- Repair the door seal on the two door cooler.
The Chatterbox Bar, 102 S 2nd Ave., Wausau, 54401, routine inspection, Oct. 12. No violations.
DA Bar, 244850 Porcupine Road, Wausau, routine inspection, Oct. 10. One violation:
- There is no service sink provided in food establishment.
Eddie’s Bar, County Road S, Athens, routine inspection, Oct. 4. One violation.
- Consumer advisory on menu is missing. Foods offered undercooked are not asterisked.
Kountry Kitchen Katering, County Road N, Colby, routine inspection, Oct. 4. No violations.
My Brother’s Place, 113 E. Clark St., Spencer, routine inspection, Oct. 17. No violations.
Nutz Deep II North, 103 E. Clark St., Spencer, routine inspection, Oct. 26. Three violations.
- Consumer advisory is missing the disclosure statement.
- Employee noted working in food preparation/cooking area without a hair restraint.
- Biscuit & gravy mix was being improperly cooled. Gravy mix was in a plastic container. Gravy mix was pulled from cooler then transferred to 2 shallow metal pans. (Corrected during inspection)
Papillon’s Pizza, 1041 Grand Ave., Rothschild, routine inspection, Oct. 26. Nine violations:
- Tzatziki Sauce in the SABA Sandwich Prep Table was observed cold held at 47.2°F
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the handwashing activities of employees. Employees were observed washing hands in an unapproved sink.
- The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring foods during cold holding. This is regarding foods in the SABA Sandwich Prep Table (Tzatziki Sauce – 47.2F) being observed warmer than 41F.
- Employees were observed washing hands in an unapproved sink. Hands were observed being washed in the food prep sink. Soap and paper towel were removed from this sink location during the inspection. We spoke with employees and they agreed not to wash hands in the food prep sink. (Corrected during inspection.)
- ABA Sandwich Prep Table and the Dough Cooler are not sufficient in capacity to hold foods at temperatures less than 41F. Service was called during the inspection.
- A box of cut fires was observed stored on the floor in the Walk-in Freezer.
- Boxes of mozzarella cheese were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.
- The Pizza Prep Table and the Server Cooler are not equipped with an integral or permanently affixed thermometers.
- Lights located in kitchen are not shatter resistant or shielded.
Ropa’s Chicago Style Pizza, 225670 Rib Mountain Drive, routine inspection, Oct. 31. Five violations:
- Ranch dressing in the Walk-in Cooler has exceeded its date mark. Ranch dressing was dated 10/24.
- Marinara sauce in the Walk-in Cooler has exceeded its date mark. The marinara was dated 10/19.
- Squeeze bottles of ranch dressing and BBQ sauce in the Pizza Prep Cooler has exceeded its date mark. The ranch dressing and BBQ sauce were dated 10/11.
- he Person in Charge (PIC) has not provided food safety training to employees on date marking and disposition of temperature control for safety foods. This is regarding several food items that had exceeded 7 days in cooling equipment.
- Frozen food in the McCall Freezer are not stored and maintained frozen. Cookie dough and other frozen foods were soft on the exterior. Call for repair.
Taco Bell #31834, 704 Grand Ave., Schofield, 54476, routine inspection Oct. 12. One violation.
- The sprayer wand for the power soak sink needs to be replaced. The metal casing around the hose is broken.
Wild Steer Diner, 214910 State Highway 97, Stratford, 54484, routine inspection Oct. 3. Three violations.
- Pasta salad prepared on October 2 was dated wrong. 7 days max. Corrected during inspection.
- Consumer advisory is missing the disclosure statement. Must identify items that would be served undercooked (eggs). Menu is in the process of updating. Health Department will review menu.
- There is no approved or current certified food manager for this establishment.
All information is courtesy of the Marathon County Health Department.
