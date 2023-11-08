Wausau Pilot & Review

The latest forecast for Wausau for Wednesday into Thursday:

Today

Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 43. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight

Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

