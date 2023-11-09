WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of the 2023 ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award. The recipients were named during a program held on Wednesday, November 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain.

The ATHENA Leadership Award and the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award are presented annually to women or men in recognition of their professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

Amber Gober, Branch Manager at Peoples State Bank, was named the recipient of the 2023 ATHENA Leadership Award.

“A big congratulations to all the finalists that were recognized today,” said Gober. “I loved hearing all of their stories and learning about what they have accomplished. It’s a blessing to know many of them personally and an honor to stand beside them at this program.”

“We have so many generous, innovative and passionate women within the Wausau area,” said Gober. “What an inspiration they all are to me! Our community is lucky to have each and every one of them.”

The finalists for the 38th annual ATHENA Leadership Award were:

Bethany Marcott

Margy Stahr

Tammy Stezenski

Jessica Scharfenberg, CEO at HealthFirst Network Inc in Wausau, was named the recipient of the 2023 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award.

“Thank you so much to the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce for recognizing me as the 2023 Athena Young Professional Leadership Award Recipient,” said Scharfenberg. “After having a few minutes to let the adrenaline settle, I have taken the opportunity to look back on my leadership career. There are two of the eight award tenants that resonate with who I am at the core of my being: advocating fiercely and acting courageously. Receiving this award not only solidifies the effort that I have put into these areas but has lit another fire to continue to push the boundaries to ensure not only women, but our entire community have someone advocating not only for them, but with them.”

The finalists for the 15th annual ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award were:

Niina Baum

Samantha Diedrich

Katherine Ruffi

Nicole Williams

Traci Wisz

All of this year’s finalists were profiled in live interviews streamed through the Chamber’s Facebook page and are archived on the Chamber’s YouTube channel.

Heather Martell, Branch Manager at Peoples State Bank and the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award, and Olivia Hill, General Manager/Associate Director at The Grand Theater and the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award, presented the awards to this year’s recipients. Melissa Langbehn and Brittany Slaughter of News 9 WAOW served as the emcees for this year’s event.

The ATHENA Leadership Award Program’s platinum sponsor was O’Malley Cadillac Honda, the gold sponsors were The Dirks Group and UMR, the silver sponsors were Ansay & Associates LLC, Runkel Abstract & Title Company and Sutton Transport Inc, and the bronze sponsor was Ruder Ware LLSC. The media sponsor is WAOW/WYOW Television Inc.

The Chamber’s next signature event will be held on Wednesday, January 17 as the Women’s Leadership Conference returns for its ninth year. Registration for this event, which features a pair of national speakers along with many local leaders, is now open on WausauChamber.com.

