ROTHSCHILD – The 26th Annual Aspirus Health Foundation Festival of Trees event will be held at the Central Wisconsin Convention +Expo Center during Thanksgiving week, Nov. 22 – 26.

Festival visitors can stroll through a wonderland of holiday trees, wreaths, decor, baskets and specialty items decorated and donated by people in our community for a silent auction and raffle. Enjoy local music, refreshments and visit with Santa (at scheduled times).

Based on popular demand, festival hours have been extended to 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 24. Tickets are available at the door for $5. There is no cost for children ages 2 and younger. Online bidding will be available at bidpal.net/2023fot.

The Festival of Trees is the signature fundraiser for the Aspirus Health Foundation, with proceeds used to support Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the Aspirus Family House.

“The Festival not only marks the beginning of the holiday season, but more importantly, brings people together for a common cause to help those in need in our community,” said Kim Smerda, fund development specialist for the Aspirus Health Foundation. “It’s the perfect kickoff to the holiday season, with fun activities for every person, at every age.”

The Festival of Trees features three special events: an Opening Night Gala on Nov. 21 that welcomes more than 300 guests; a Senior Stroll the morning of Nov. 22, when older adults can enjoy the festival in a more open setting; and a Teddy Bear Blast on Nov. 25 for the youngest of the festival participants and their furry friends.

For more information, a full schedule of events and to buy special event tickets, visit wausaufestivaloftrees.org.

The 2023 Festival of Trees event is held at:

Central Wisconsin Convention +Expo Center

10101 Market St., Rothschild

Festival of Trees schedule:

Nov. 22 Noon-7 p.m. (Senior Stroll 9 a.m.- Noon with lights brighter)

Nov. 23: Thanksgiving Day 1-5 p.m.

Nov. 24: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov. 25: Noon-5 p.m. (Teddy Bear Blast 9-11 a.m.)

Nov. 26: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Festival of Trees features three special events:

Opening Night Gala

Nov. 21

6 – 9 p.m.

$80 per person through Nov. 17, $90 per person starting Nov. 18

Senior Stroll

Nov. 22

9 a.m. – Noon

$4 per person

Teddy Bear Blast

Nov. 25

9-11 a.m.

Tickets: $10 per person in advance; $15 at the door. Children age 3 and younger are free.

Like this: Like Loading...