By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A plea deal appears likely for a Wausau man accused of threatening to kill local police with explosives he made while living behind a Grand Avenue home.

Brandt Butler, now 21, faces charges of possessing or manufacturing a Molotov cocktail and negligent handling of burning materials. He was charged June 6 in Marathon County Circuit Court, one day after police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue for a welfare check.

When police arrived, Butler allegedly began running, yelled obscenities and climbed a tree before telling officers he had “Napalm” and intended to “light you (expletives) on fire” if they showed up at his home.

Officers called the bomb squad after seeing multiple glass bottles of an unknown blue substance with rags coming out of them, with a smell of diesel coming from the area. A reporting officer said he suspected the use of Blue Def, a known improvised explosive device material. A propane torch was fund nearby.

The Marathon County Bomb Squad cleared the scene, removing 10 bottles with rags inserted in the necks. No one was injured.

Police say the initial contact was made after Butler allegedly sent a text message to a relative saying “I swear to God if you get authorities involved I will Molotov them with napalm…I made some last night.”

During a pretrial conference this week, a plea and sentencing hearing was placed on the court calendar, signaling a likely deal for Butler. He will appear Jan. 11 in court.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...