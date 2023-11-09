Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau will see plenty of sunshine and gusty winds on Thursday before flurries and snow showers roll through the area tonight. The forecast, from the National Weather Service:

Today

Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tonight

Scattered flurries with isolated snow showers before 3am, then scattered flurries between 3am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of sprinkles after noon, mixing with flurries after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

