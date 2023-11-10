Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Pilot & Review is once again asking you to show off your trophy deer, for a chance to win prizes from our generous sponsors.

Send us a photo of you and your deer along with your name, age, address (for prize purposes only), date you bagged your deer and any antler or location information you’d like to provide to advertising@wausaupilotandreview.com. We’ll feature photos on Facebook, Instagram and on our website with a special Deer Hunters Brag Board page. Then, on Dec. 6, we’ll draw winners at random to win!

2023 Prizes

Half-barrel party from Burks Bar (must be 21 to win)

$25 Burks Bar gift certificates (2 total)

$50 Angelo’s Pizza gift certificate

$80 gift certificate from The Mill Yard (4 total)

$50 gift certificate from The Crooked Queen

Golden Ticket pass ($150 value) from WOW

Laser tag passes and $15 Silver Tickets from WOW

Passes for Wausau Cyclones Hockey games

Winners will be notified Dec. 6 via email. Thanks to our sponsors for their support. Have a safe and happy hunting season!

