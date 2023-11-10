Wausau Pilot & Review
A dreary day is in store for Wausau on Friday, with cloudy skies and a chance for light showers and flurries. The details, from the National Weather Service:
Today
A chance of sprinkles and flurries before noon, then a chance of sprinkles between noon and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Veterans Day
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.