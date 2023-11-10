WAUSAU – Good News Project will hold a special e-cycle event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 in recognition of America Recycles Day.

Electronics are weighed and participants charged a fee of 45 cents per pound. Fees support the programs of Good News Project, and are tax-deductible to participants.

Why recycle?

Many electronics contain valuable, reusable materials like gold, steel, silver, copper and glass. Recycling old devices reduces the need for new materials and cuts down on greenhouse gas emissions associated with manufacturing.

Recycling electronics protects human and environmental health. Electronics that are landfilled, incinerated or illegally dumped can release toxic materials like mercury, lead and cadmium into the air, water and soil. Recycling electronics helps ensure that these materials are disposed of properly, per Department of Defense standards.

For more information about the e-cycling program, visit https://www.goodnewswi.com/.

