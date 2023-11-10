Damakant Jayshi

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved its budget for 2024, with five amendments that increased expenses by just under $1 million.

The 2024 tax rate is lower compared to 2023, though the overall tax bills will be higher. County officials say the property value in Marathon County has jumped by about 11% compared to 2023, reflecting an overall increase. The total budget is just under $203 million.

The property tax levy is $57,954,347. Of this, the operating levy is a little over $51 million and the debt levy $2.6 million. Significantly, the special purpose levy for the Marathon County Public Library, $3.6 million, passed without any opposition on Thursday. The levy will be collected from taxable property in the county except in the Cities of Abbotsford, Colby, Marshfield and the Town of McMillan.

County Board Chair Kurt Gibbs also said the increase is lower than it seems.

“It’s being said that our tax levy is going up by 5.7%. That is correct,” Gibbs said, adding that 2.3% of that 5.7% is net new construction. “So, the amount that we are asking the taxpayers to pay is the difference between the two and not the full 5.7%.” Gibbs also said the borrowing rate is lower than the rate that the county earns on its investment. “The interest we are receiving on our investment is 5.1 plus some percent. We are paying 2.5 plus percent.”

Budget 2024 passes after debates on amendments

Unlike 2023, this year’s discussion on the budget was shorter in duration and less combative. Of the six amendments that the board discussed, four were offered by Supervisor John Robinson, asking for an increase in the original budgetary allocation for four projects, all of them related to the capital improvement plan. The total increase was about $900,000, and all four amendments passed with very brief discussion.

The fifth, recommending a sale of the county-owned vacated building, proposed by Supervisor Gayle Marshall also passed after she made some changes.

Her original amendment proposed that a 50-50 split of the sale proceeds be applied to existing debt service for Marathon County and added to a capital improvement project fund. But the updated proposal says $3.9M will be applied to the county’s debt service and the remaining amount will be put in the capital improvement project fund.

The sixth amendment, to reduce the Social improvement Fund by $1.5 million, proved to be contentious and was fiercely debated by supervisors. Proposed by Supervisor David Baker, the amendment ostensibly aimed to reduce the tax levy by $1.5 million but was criticized by some of his colleagues as counterproductive as the measure, they argued, would actually increase the tax burden on the county’s residents in the long run.

His amendment was supported by some other supervisors, including Marshall, who also said that the SIF has grown over the last few years. “It is a reasonable action to use prior surpluses to decrease the tax amount for citizens,” she said. “And a no vote on this amendment is a vote to tax citizens more than necessary.”

But several others urged a no vote, among them Vice Chair Craig McEwen, who said it was a difficult decision for him because he was voting against lowering taxes. However, he said, a yes vote on the amendment to reduce social funds would impact other projects, like the Science Forensic Center and the relocation of the county’s Highway Department. McEwen said they were expecting other sources of funding for those projects, including federal funding of $2 million, and hoped to avoid taking from the SIF, but funding from those other sources is not guaranteed. So any reduction could impact funding for other projects.

Chair Gibbs said with the federal government running on a continuing resolution instead of a budget, federal funding for the county is uncertain.

Dist. 1’s Michelle Van Krey said that Social Services “is not just sitting on money for fun.” She said the reserve fund is used for to pay for the highest out of home placements for youth, which can be incredibly expensive.

The most severe criticism of Baker’s amendment came from Supervisor Jacob Langenhahn. Urging his colleagues to vote no in light of McEwen’s remarks and the risks to other projects, Langenhahn said: “To simplify this, you are asking for pennies today from the taxpayer for essentially dollars in the future with those long-term CIP projects. I think this is fiscally irresponsible to vote yes with this.”

The amendment was defeated by the narrowest of the margins, 17-18, with 3 supervisors absent. The budget was passed by a overwhelming majority, 29-6.

