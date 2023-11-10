Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Dr. Thomas A. Jatnieks

Dr. Thomas Ancis Jatnieks passed away at 8 o’clock in the evening on November 5, 2023, surrounded by family at his home in Weston, Wisconsin. He was 55 years old.

Tom was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and grew up in Rothschild, where he attended school and graduated from D.C. Everest in 1986. After spending three years in the Army – first at Fort Devens, Massachusetts and then at Fort Sill, Oklahoma – Tom studied at UW–Eau Claire and then at the University of Minnesota. Combining his love of animals and interest in medicine, he attended and graduated from the College of Veterinary Medicine as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1996. Tom worked in Amherst, Wisconsin and in Plover, Wisconsin before opening his own practice, the Weston Veterinary Hospital, in 2005. Throughout his career, Tom advocated for the respect and care of all animals, formed special bonds with his patients and their owners, and provided treatment with kindness, compassion, and love. Diagnosed with malignant rectal cancer in 2019, he finally had to stop practicing medicine in 2022 after three surgeries, several rounds of chemotherapy, and radiation.

Tom loved books, movies, board games, traveling, Latvian culture, Star Wars, astronomy, nature, and all living things. He never compromised his deeply held beliefs, especially in the rights of animals and protection of the environment.

Tom is survived by his wife Stephanie, his children J?nis (Riga, Latvia) and Laima (Minneapolis, MN), his parents Andrievs and Virginia (Rothschild), his brothers Daniel [Graciela] (San Jose, CA) and Steven [Virginia] (Fort Myers, FL), former wife Amanda Zaeska (Riga, Latvia), nephew Andrew and nieces Alyssa, Malorie, Stephanie, Felicity and Rebecca Jatnieks.

The family thanks Dr. Kratz at the UW and VA Hospital in Madison for his exceptional care and friendship throughout Tom’s difficult journey, and Aspirus Hospice Care for the loving care provided during Tom’s final months.

A memorial and funeral service will be held on Friday, November 17th with visitation at 2pm and service at 4pm. Services will be held at the Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center located at 5712 Memorial Ct, Weston, WI.

Memorials may be given to the Marathon County Humane Society or the Raptor Education Group, Inc of Antigo, both of which share Tom’s passion for the care of all animals.

Christopher F. Socha

Christopher Francis Socha passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 5th, 2023 at the age of 58. Chris was born on October 20th, 1965 to Carol (Vedner) and Edmund Socha in Wausau WI. Chris married Jennifer Frank on June 22, 1991. Chris had a love for Harley’s, Peterbilts, over the road trucking, being a papa, and Friday night fish fries with family.

In addition to Jennifer he is further survived by a daughter, Kirra (Tyler) Kundinger, son, Jake Socha, Grandson, Ryker Modrzejewski, mother, Carol Vedner, sister, Alex (Brett) Mumford, brother, Chas (Oriana) Layman, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edmund Socha, maternal grandparents, Al and Josephine Krebsbach, paternal grandparents, Frank and Lucy Socha, stepfather, Richard Vedner

Services will be held on Thursday November 16, 2023, from 4-7 pm, at Highland Community Church, 1005 N. 28th Avenue, Wausau, WI.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Brian J. Wenzel

Brian Jay Wenzel, 69, passed away on the morning of Friday, November 3, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on August 24, 1954, in Wausau to Orin and Lois Wenzel. He was the second of four children, with older brother John, younger sister Cheryl, and younger brother Greg. He was a 1972 graduate of Wausau West High School, where he excelled academically and in many sports. While in high school, he was named the 1971 Big Rivers Conference MVP in football. After graduation he went on to receive a degree in accounting and worked for several area companies.

During the summer of 1973 at a neighborhood block party, Brian met Roxanne Henderson who had just moved to Wausau from Iowa. They married on October 6, 1978, and had two daughters Jessica and Kimberly. Brian and Roxanne just recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

In 1995 Brian became critically ill. He received the gift of life on October 31, 1995, and again on May 31, 2005, through the UW Health Transplant Clinic. He had a long road of health challenges, but always persevered. And was grateful for the additional 28 years of life with his loved ones.

Brian loved all sports. Through the years he played football at UW-Madison, American Legion Baseball, and softball for several teams, including Loppnow’s. He also enjoyed spending time camping, hunting, and fishing with his family and friends. He was a proud dad to his girls. From Scotch Doubles bowling with Jessica to walking Kimberly down the aisle at her wedding, he enjoyed getting to watch them grow up.

Brian will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife Roxanne; daughters Jessica Wenzel of Wausau, and Kimberly (Erik Larson) Wenzel of Dodgeville; mother Lois Wenzel of Wausau; sister Cheryl Wenzel of Merrill; brother Greg Wenzel of Wausau; father-in-law Ted Henderson of Weston; sister-in-law Dianne Dalsky of Wausau; niece Stephanie (Jeremy) Wegner of Weston and their children Chloe, Asher and Eliza; nephews Gus Wenzel of Wausau and Matt (Kate) Dalsky of Wausau, along with many cousins.

Brian was preceded in death by his father Orin Wenzel, brother John Wenzel, mother-in-law Mary Alice Henderson, and brother-in-law Dennis Dalsky.

A private family service will be held at First United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of UW Health, Aspirus, and Marshfield Clinic for their care of Brian over the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UW Health Transplant Clinic, 600 Highland Avenue, Madison, WI 53792.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Raymond A. Ingman

Raymond A Ingman, 63 of Hatley, passed away on November 9, 2023 at home with his family after a long fight with cancer.

Ray was born on November 28, 1959, and grew up in Tomahawk. After graduating from Tomahawk high school in 1978 he went through a meat cutting apprenticeship and spent his working career at 29 Super. He moved up to become a manager then supervisor in his 40+ years in the industry.

He was united in marriage to Linda on July 14, 1996, where they combined their two lovely families.

Ray was always known to be a very hard worker and a dedicated family man. His family was by far the most important part of his life. He looked forward to visits from his children and his grandchildren. He would take them on 4-wheeler rides through the woods and trout fishing. He did not let cancer stop him from attending the grandkids’ little league games, music concerts or family get togethers despite the difficult treatment he was going through. We could count on him to show up.

He is survived by his wife Linda Ingman of Hatley; five children, Justin (Rachel) Ingman of Wausau, Josh (Jennifer) Ingman of Fairbanks Alaska, Scott (Rachel) Kline of Green Bay, Heather (Scott) Ingman of Tomahawk, Stacy (Tom) Hogan of Mosinee, and nephew/son Austin Boruch of Roseau Minnesota; grandchildren, Mason, Morgan, EJ, Wesley and Bennett; siblings, Robert “Bob” (Jennifer) Ingman of Tomahawk, Randy Ingman of Wausau, and Rose Ingman; sister-in-law Julie (Lyle) Garton of Eland.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Ingman of Tomahawk; siblings Richard Ingman and Roland Ingman both of Tomahawk; father and mother-in-law Norbert “Foxy” and Jean Letarski of Hatley; along with many other aunts, uncles and grandparents.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Like this: Like Loading...