Wausau Pilot & Review

Veterans Day

A slight chance of snow showers before 3pm, then scattered rain showers between 3pm and 4pm, then scattered rain and snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 7pm, then a chance of snow between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 33. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Like this: Like Loading...