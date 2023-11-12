Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Scattered showers before 7am, then scattered sprinkles between 7am and 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 50. South southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

