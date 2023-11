Wausau Pilot & Review

Another portion of Townline Road will be closed this week for road surface treatment, according to Wausau officials.

The road between 12th Street and Skyline Lane will close from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15. All truck traffic should use the posted detour, which takes drivers through to Franklin Street.

All times are approximate.

