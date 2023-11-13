Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Ruth M. Draeger

Ruth M. Draeger, 91, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

She was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on June 17, 1932, to the late Edward and Alma (Klabunde) Nimz.

She worked for Drott/JI Case starting briefly in the parts department and then the majority of her years in human resources. After retirement she went back to work part time at Old Castle Glass.

Ruth enjoyed travel, reading, puzzles and casinos. She spent many hours at Zion Lutheran Church mainly helping with Altar Guild, Mission Board and the yearly Strassenfest and cookie sales. She never liked to sit at home.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue Draeger; brother-in-law, Mark; sister-in-law, Marge; many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and her many friends.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Draeger; her son, Major Rhory Draeger; 13 siblings, Lillian, Isabelle, Vivian, Fred, Henry, Arlene, Elmer, Alice, Lynn, Wilber, Doris, Jean, and Nancy; and many brothers and sisters in law.

A memorial service will take place on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 11:00 am, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau, with Pastor Gjerde officiating. A visitation will run from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church. A burial at Pine Grove Cemetery will follow services.

Donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Altar Guild.

Ruth’s family would like to thank Benedictine LC, Forest Park Garden Apartments and Compassus Hospice for the assistance and care.

Eugene W. Hauer

Eugene Hauer, 91, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

He was born February 8, 1932, in Wausau, to the late John and Anna (Conrad) Hauer. After graduating, Eugene joined the National Guard and served for over 30 years. He valued serving his county the achieved the rank of Sergeant. He fell in love with Barbara Schave?after meeting her on a blind date at the circus in Marathon Park. They were married at St. Anne Catholic Church on April 18, 1959. While raising their three boys, Eugene worked for Wausau Hotel, Hoffer Glass, Wausau Concrete, and finally,?Wickes Lumber for over 20 years. As a lifelong resident of Wausau, Eugene loved his community and took great pride in volunteering during his later years. He was with the Wausau Emergency Police for 23 years and also was a loved crossing guard at Franklin Elementary School’s for 14 years until he finally retired at 90 years old. He was a member of the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley?Post 10. Among many hobbies, Eugene especially enjoyed puzzles and golfing at the Legion.

Survivors include his three sons, Tim (Melissa) of Verona, Todd (Reyne) of Wausau, and Terry (Karen) of Balsam Lake; nine grandchildren, Erin, Anne (Shane), Tess, Maddie, Jordan (Shelby), Alysson, Johnny (Amanda), Christopher (Amy),?and Kalyn (Dustin); and seven great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Marshall, Lucy, Jack, Briggs, Casey, and Remington. Eugene is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hauer; twin brother, Daniel; brother, Henry; and sisters, Henrietta Bertolotti and Georgianna?Werner.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10:30 am, at St. Michael Catholic Church,?611 Stark Street, Wausau with Fr. Tom Lindner officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church. Entombment will follow the service at Restlawn Memorial Chapel Mausoleum at Restlawn Memorial Park. Military honors will be?provided by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau Emergency Police Unit (Wausau Police Department), or the American Legion Post 10.

Doyonis “Dodie” Egan

Doyonis (Dodie) June Egan (nee Goetsch) of Wausau passed away on November 10, 2023 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau. Dodie was 95 years old.

She was born on August 17, 1928 in Town of Maine, Lincoln County, Wisconsin to the late Arnold and Mabel (nee Smith) Goetsch. A graduate of Wausau High School, she then was employed by Employers Mutual Insurance Company and Winkleman’s Department Store in Wausau. She married Robert (Bob) Egan of Wausau in 1948.

Following Bob’s apprenticeship as a portrait photographer, the couple moved to Merrill, WI where they created Robert’s Studio, providing residents with photographic memories for special occasions and also raising their two daughters. Dodie was involved with the March of Dimes, the Jaycettes, and had an active social life. She enjoyed hearing people’s life stories and mentoring young women. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

After moving back to Wausau in 1980, she worked for Wausau Insurance Co., then became a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) and worked for Wausau Manor until she was in her mid-70’s.

Dodie is survived by her two daughters, Kolleen (Gar) Kellom of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Rhonda (Paul) Siegman of Germantown, Wisconsin; her grandchildren, Meagan, Guthrie and Tocher (Darina) Kellom, Benjamin (Jennifer) Siegman, Sheehan (Brian) Rammel, Carolyn and Quinn Siegman; and her great-grandchildren, Emmerson, Kohen, Makenzie, Keegan and Kamala Kellom; Evelyn and Adalyn Rammel. She is further survived by her three younger sisters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and an infant daughter.

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, there will be a gathering of family and friends at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., to celebrate Dodie’s life.

A memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. James Mayland of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dodie’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Aspirus Hospice House, or The Women’s Community, Inc., all of Wausau.

The family wishes to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Aspirus Hospice House, and Applegate Terrace for their help, expertise, compassion and loving care during Dodie’s last months.

Jeanette C. Johnson

Jeanette Knop Johnson, age 96 of Wausau, Wisconsin passed away on November 7, 2023. She was born on June 29, 1927, and was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Frances (Graf) Knop and her husband Dr. Fran Johnson. She graduated in 1945 from Wausau Senior High School with emphasis on the commercial/secretarial skills and worked as a secretary at D.J. Murray Manufacturing Co. (later named Murray Machinery, Inc.) for 27 years, retiring in 1972.

On March 18, 1967 she married the love of her life and skating partner Dr. Fran Johnson. They enjoyed cross country skiing, bike riding, sailing their catamaran, vacationing at Holiday Acres in Rhinelander, traveling in various foreign countries, roller skating at Rothschild Pavilian, roller skate dancing, ballroom dancing as well as teaching ballroom dancing.

She was a Red Cross volunteer at the reception desk of Wausau Hospital (now Aspirus), delivered meals for Mobil Meals, was chairman of the City of Wausau District 4 poll workers, Secretary of Marathon County Republican Women. She also belonged to Marathon County Medical Alliance, several sewing clubs, bridge clubs, and was a life member of Wisconsin Laureate Gramma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Also being a life member of the Antique Study Club, she enjoyed organizing vintage style shows using clothing from the Club’s vintage clothing collection with much help from Club members. Reading historical novels, especially English and Russian, doing cross word puzzles and cross stitching Christmas ornaments for her family were special joys as well as baking Christmas cookies which most times lasted until July, and feeding and watching birds, chipmunks and squirrels.

Survivors are beloved step-daughter, Judith Harmon, Roanoke, VA; Step-son Jeff Johnson, Los Angeles, CA. Also surviving are beloved nieces Karen (Mark) Taverna, Eagan, MN; Barb Dulak, Inver Grove Heights, MN; and Jane (Jim) Carlson, Lakeville, MN. Also surviving are step-grandchildren, step great grand children, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews; two favorite cousins, Gladys Giacalone and Mary Moltzan; many good friends including the YMCA Water Bugs exercise class. Predeceased are her parents, husband Dr. Fran Johnson, sister Pat (Bruce) Dulak, step son Douglas Johnson; two favorite cousins Fred Burton and Jim Scribbins, and significant other Jack Linster.

If you wish, send a memorial to First Universalist, Unitarian Church, 504 Grant St., Wausau, WI 54403; or Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin for Marathon County Medical Alliance Scholarship Foundation, 500 First St., Wausau, WI 54403; or the charity of your choice.

She thanks her very special Dr. Ivan Schaller for his many years of health care for herself and husband Fran.

Kenneth J. Ziegel

Kenneth “Ken” Ziegel, 86, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2023 with his wife, Beverly by his side. He was born June 13th, 1937 in the town of Corning WI to the late Norma (Voigt) and Ervin Ziegel, Sr., the second youngest of 8 children. His early years were spent on the family farm where he learned a strong work ethic and enjoyed the bond of his siblings and many friends. He was a gifted athlete, playing baseball for Eddie’s Bar in Hamburg with his brothers, Ervin Jr. , Jerry and other teammates who became lifelong friends.

On January 24, 1959, he was united in marriage to the former Beverly Wilcott at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau where he remained a faithful member for life. Ken was very dedicated to Trinity, serving as an usher and being on various boards.

He worked nearly his entire career as a driver salesman for Aramark Services. He enjoyed meeting and servicing the many customers on his sales route. Ken was a very handy guy who had the tools and know-how to fix just about anything, skills he passed on to his son, Tim.

Ken enjoyed fishing trips up north with his family, hunting with his brothers and traveling with Bev. He had a very special bond with his grandson, Shawn. Ken was also a diehard Dale Earnhardt fan and loved watching races on TV.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Beverly; his three children, Timothy Ziegel, San Antonio TX, Julie (Chad) Braatz and Jamie (Jeff) Schlei, both of Wausau. Grandson Shawn (Molly Nicholson) Kamke, Seattle, WA. Sisters Janice Ruplinger and Rosemary (Dave) Groth. Brother Ervin Ziegel Jr.; Sisters-in-law, Florence Ziegel, Karen Smith, Barbara Wilcott. Brother-in-law, Wesley (June) Wilcott. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law Imogene (Walter) Niewolny, Isabelle (Wyman) Ruplinger, brother and sister-in-law, Elton (Carol) Ziegel, brother Gerald Ziegel; Brothers-in-law, Clarke (Irene) Wilcott, Robert and Richard Wilcott, Ivan Ruplinger. Sisters-in-law Ruth Ziegel, Corrine (Robert) Hansen, Nyla (David) Budahl.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau on Thursday, November 16 at 11:00am, visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of service, with Rev. James Mayland officiating. Inurnment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Village of Maine.

We are truly grateful for the unending love and support given to Dad by our Mom, as well as the staff at Synergy Home Care. Rest easy, Dad, we love and miss you.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Elaine L. Schultz

Elaine L. Schultz, 93 of Bowler, died on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Evergreen Health Services in Shawano.

Elaine was born on February 6, 1930, in the town of Pella, the daughter of Edward and Emelia (Alhgrimm) Balke.

On August 9, 1952, Elaine was united in marriage to Roy Schultz at St. John Lutheran Parsonage, town of Herman. He preceded her in death on September 11, 2004.

Elaine farmed in the town of Seneca for many years with her husband, Roy. She loved cooking and baking pies, especially her chocolate pie which was her grandchildren’s’ favorite. Elaine enjoyed traveling and going to the family cottage in the summer, with Branson being her favorite place to go. Faith was very important to Elaine. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Tilleda and WELCA for many years. Elaine’s favorite time was spent with her family.

Elaine is survived by her children, Rhonda (Jim) Hartleben and Darla (Mike) Schoenberger; five grandchildren, Chris (Rev. Jennifer Sosinski) Hartleben, Shelia (Brian) Lefeber, Jamie (Linda) Hartleben, Amy (Jon) Krueger and Lori (David) Lemke; 12 great-grandchildren, Kade, Christian, Grace, Connor, Jessa, Jaiden, Jordyn, Elijah, Trinity, Liam, Mila, Mikayla and Elaina.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; parents and brothers, Clarence Balke and Harvey Balke.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church, Tilleda. Rev. Jennifer Sosinski will officiate. Burial will be in Emmanuel Evangelical United Brethren Cemetery, town of Seneca. Visitation will be on Friday, from 9 AM until the time of service at church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Anita A. Wruck

Anita A. Wruck, 93 of Wittenberg, died on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Anita was born on December 20, 1929, in Antigo, the daughter of Arnold & Alma (Schuette) Luechau. Anita and her family moved back to Germany when Anita was three. At the age of 17, Anita came back to the United States and settled in Wittenberg. Anita was united in marriage to Roger O. Schmidt on May 7, 1949, in Wittenberg. He preceded her in death on November 17, 1974. The couple owned and operated the former Schmidt Funeral Home & Furniture Store in Wittenberg for many years, turning over the reigns in 1975.

On May 2, 1981, Anita then married DeWayne A. Wruck in Wittenberg. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2007.

Anita was a member of St. Paul Lutheran, Wittenberg and was a member of the Ladies Aid and the LWML. Anita loved to watch the news and her soaps. She also liked watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Anita was an active Bridge Club and Canasta Club member for many years. She was also an American Legion Auxiliary Bloecher Johnson Post 502 member. Anita also enjoyed golf and was a past member of Maple Hills Golf Course in Wittenberg.

Anita was a wonderful cook and made the best sugar cookies. Whenever you saw her carrying a coffee can, you knew what was inside. Anita cherished her family and the time spent together.

Anita is survived by her children David (Shirley) Schmidt, Bonita Springs, FL, Donald (Jennifer) Schmidt, Kaukauna, Rosalind (Robert) Stanke, Fort Myers, FL and Jeanne (Hugh Hamilton) Schmidt, Neenah; son-in-law, Kenneth Blakewell, Wittenberg; grandchildren, David ‘Benji’ (Jennifer) Schmidt, Andrea (Craig Bernstein) Schmidt, Jonathan (Marianne) Schmidt, Danielle Lawinger, Jessica (Ryan) McDonald, Cal (Kasey) Stanke, Clara (Daren) Effertz, Molly (Sara Briggs) Blakewell, and Kayla (Ben) Vosters; Great Grandchildren, Cora (Alex) Eberius, Katelyn Schmidt, Gavin Schmidt, Nathan & Emery Bernstein, London Lawinger, Sophia, Sam & Max McDonald, Lyla, Bree & Gwen Stanke, and Bennett & Norah Vosters; Great Great Grandchildren, Benjamin, Leland, Brannon & Landry Eberius, and Elijah & Adah Hauber. She is further survived by two nieces, Julie Schepp and Carla (Bill) Staszak and their families; stepsons, Ronald (Judy) Wruck and Jim (Louisa) Wruck, several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Roger Schmidt & DeWayne Wruck; daughter, Mary Ann Blakewell; brother, Arnold (Janet) Luechau; two great-grandchildren, Evan & Natalie Bernstein; nephews, Tim Luechau & Al Schepp; stepdaughter, Lynn Klatt, step-daughter-in-law, Maryann Wruck, step granddaughter, Tammy Klatt and a step great-grandson, Miles Wruck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12:30pm until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

