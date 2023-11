WAUSAU – Wausau curling teams took first and second place at the annual Supper Club bonspiel at the Wausau Curling Club Nov. 10- 12.

Wausau On the Rocks 2 was the winning team, with curlers Bobby Splinter, Lori Ziegel, Rylan Hoerter and Brooke Ewert.

Runners-up were Jefe’s El Capitan, with curlers Aaron Werth, Michelle Goetsch, Todd Goetsch and Sarah Werth.

Thirty-two teams – five local and 27 from around Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa – participated in the three days of curling.

Like this: Like Loading...