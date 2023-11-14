For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team took on the Oregon Tradesmen in a home-and-home Central Division series last weekend. Wausau swept both games, winning 4-2 on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday to improve their season record to 12-5-0-0.

On Friday night, Wausau was looking to remaining perfect on the home ice against first-place Oregon. Connor Dvorak netted the game’s first goal at 19:53 of the first period, which was assisted by Ricky Nelson and Garrett Freel giving Wausau a 1-0 lead after one.

The second period started with a bang as Dvorak made it 2-0 just 1:02 into the period. Oregon made it 2-1 at 17:27 after a goal from Zak Molstad. The Cyclones closed the period strong as Gabe Randel scored his team leading 10th of the season at 19:27. Randel would add a third period goal at 4:02 to put the game out of reach for the Tradesmen and earn Wausau a big win on the home ice. Collin Lemanski was solid in net all night after stopping 35 of 37 shots to earn his ninth win of the season.

Wausau looked for the sweep as the team went south to Oregon to try to extend its winning streak to four games. The first period at Oregon Ice Arena was a high-scoring affair. Wausau got it started with Antonio Gomez netting his ninth of the season at 9:58. Dvorak continued his hot weekend giving the good guys a 2-0 lead after just under 14 minutes of play. Oregon made it a 2-1 game after Jordan Larkee got one past Lemanski. Wausau and Oregon each netted a goal in the final two minutes of the first frame to make it a 3-2 lead for the Cyclones after one period.

After a back-and-forth opening period the final 40 minutes was all Wausau. The Cyclones added a goal from Anderson Brien in the second period and John Kriz closed things out in the third period with his eighth on the season. Lemanski was dominate in goal again as he picked up the win after he stopped 45 of 47 shots.

Catch the excitement of Wausau Cyclones hockey with some post-Thanksgiving fun as they take on Oregon again for two games at Marathon Park. On Friday, the first 250 fans receive a Cyclones Drawstring Bag presented by Bautch Chiropractic or the Kids Free game on Saturday, presented by Findorff. All kids 12-and-under receive free admission. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. both nights. Visit wausaucyclones.com for tickets.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.

Like this: Like Loading...