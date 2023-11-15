By Shereen Siewert

A woman who brought massive quantities of methamphetamine into the Wausau area will avoid a prison term if she follows court-ordered rules during a seven-year probation term.

Heather A. Klug, of Amherst, was convicted Nov. 15 of possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, the result of an investigation that spanned more than two years and involved pounds of the deadly drug being brought and sold in the region.

To put this in perspective, the average user consumes about 0.2 grams to achieve a roughly 7-hour high, according to law enforcement sources.

Investigators tracked Klug’s vehicle traveling to and from the Minneapolis area on several occasions and ultimately stopped her vehicle in May 2021, discovering hundreds of grams of methamphetamine concealed inside a pillow, among other evidence, court records state. Charges were filed in April.Police say Klug was involved in multiple deals involving additional suspects including Nhia Lee, who is currently jailed on multiple drug charges following a police pursuit in January.

During a plea and sentencing hearing in Marathon County Circuit Court, Klug, 43, was given an imposed and stayed sentence. That means if she succeeds on probation, which will be served in Portage County, she will remain free. If she fails, she will be required to spend five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

In addition to the probationary term, Klug is required to maintain absolute sobriety, undergo assessment and treatment as recommended by her supervising agent, and maintain full-time work or school, or complete community service weekly, court records show. She is eligible to participate in the Substance Abuse Program and was not granted any time for days previously served.

