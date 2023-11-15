GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
- Albany 73, Benton 26
- Almond-Bancroft 45, Nekoosa 17
- Amherst 55, Little Chute 15
- Aquinas 60, Platteville 54
- Ashwaubenon 42, Seymour 32
- Belleville 52, Argyle 38
- Beloit Memorial 87, Nicolet 80
- Bonduel 45, Algoma 22
- Bowler 48, Elcho 34
- Brookwood 50, La Farge 42
- Cadott 47, Eleva-Strum 29
- Cambridge 65, Adams-Friendship 34
- Catholic Memorial 66, Kewaskum 35
- Central Wisconsin Christian 47, Montello 19
- Chequamegon 55, Mercer 45
- Cochrane-Fountain City 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24
- Coleman 44, Marinette 32
- Columbus 52, Fall River 37
- Columbus Catholic 54, Rib Lake 51
- DeForest 57, Lake Mills 56
- Dodgeville 52, Evansville 48
- Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40, Owen-Withee 36
- Edgar 45, Gilman 32
- Edgerton 73, Marshall 35
- Elk Mound 58, Prescott 37
- Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 41, Hilbert 36
- Elkhorn Area 54, Milton 50
- Ellsworth 47, River Falls 24
- Florence 62, Wausaukee 38
- Fort Atkinson 42, Whitewater 16
- Gresham Community 66, Stockbridge 9
- Ithaca 50, Riverdale 35
- Janesville Craig 55, Stoughton 39
- Johnson Creek 50, Hustisford 18
- Kenosha St Joseph 64, Wilmot 32
- Kickapoo 45, Hillsboro 35
- Laconia 82, Oostburg 78, OT
- Lakeside Lutheran 58, Watertown Luther Prep 48
- Laona-Wabeno 41, Niagara 34
- Lodi 71, River Valley 32
- Loyal 41, Marathon 34
- Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Kiel 36
- Marshfield 67, Eau Claire North 50
- Melrose-Mindoro 43, Westby 29
- Menasha 46, Winneconne 44
- Menomonie 74, La Crosse Central 46
- Merrill 67, Shiocton 33
- Milwaukee Science 104, Milwaukee Vincent 14
- Mineral Point 71, Richland Center 14
- Neillsville 69, Athens 29
- New Glarus 54, Barneveld 52, OT
- New London 75, Mosinee 73
- North Crawford 48, New Lisbon 45
- Oconto 49, Menominee Indian 42
- Ozaukee 57, Campbellsport 39
- Phillips 83, Grantsburg 50
- Plymouth 65, New Holstein 30
- Poynette 51, Brodhead 45
- Prairie du Chien 47, Mount Horeb 37
- Racine Park 67, Shoreland Lutheran 66
- Racine St. Catherine’s 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 43
- Randolph 56, Martin Luther 41
- Regis 53, Colfax 39
- Rice Lake 72, Hayward 46
- Royall 73, Viroqua 30
- Shawano 55, Medford Area 28
- Sheboygan Area Luth. 66, Valders 49
- Sheboygan Falls 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 35
- Sheboygan South 39, Denmark 32
- Shullsburg 65, Boscobel 50
- Somerset 82, Glenwood City 20
- Sparta 66, Mauston 46
- Spencer 55, Prentice 54, OT
- St Mary’s Springs 53, Howards Grove 49
- Stanley-Boyd 66, Flambeau 41
- Turner 62, Williams Bay 29
- Waterloo 34, Rio 32
- Waukesha West 54, Slinger 34
- Waunakee 54, Westfield 50
- Waupaca 28, Iola-Scandinavia 26
- Wautoma 62, Manawa 37
- Wauzeka-Steuben 76, Southwestern 38
- Wayland 62, Cambria-Friesland 37
- Webster 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43
- West De Pere 63, Pulaski 42
- Whitehall 44, Independence 42
- Winnebago Lutheran Academy 62, Oakfield 58
- Wisconsin Heights 49, Clinton 44
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Peshtigo 23
- Xavier 55, Omro 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
- Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah vs. Excellence Charter, ccd.
- Iowa-Grant vs. Argyle, ccd.
- Necedah vs. Weston, ccd.
___
