The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

  • Albany 73, Benton 26
  • Almond-Bancroft 45, Nekoosa 17
  • Amherst 55, Little Chute 15
  • Aquinas 60, Platteville 54
  • Ashwaubenon 42, Seymour 32
  • Belleville 52, Argyle 38
  • Beloit Memorial 87, Nicolet 80
  • Bonduel 45, Algoma 22
  • Bowler 48, Elcho 34
  • Brookwood 50, La Farge 42
  • Cadott 47, Eleva-Strum 29
  • Cambridge 65, Adams-Friendship 34
  • Catholic Memorial 66, Kewaskum 35
  • Central Wisconsin Christian 47, Montello 19
  • Chequamegon 55, Mercer 45
  • Cochrane-Fountain City 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24
  • Coleman 44, Marinette 32
  • Columbus 52, Fall River 37
  • Columbus Catholic 54, Rib Lake 51
  • DeForest 57, Lake Mills 56
  • Dodgeville 52, Evansville 48
  • Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40, Owen-Withee 36
  • Edgar 45, Gilman 32
  • Edgerton 73, Marshall 35
  • Elk Mound 58, Prescott 37
  • Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 41, Hilbert 36
  • Elkhorn Area 54, Milton 50
  • Ellsworth 47, River Falls 24
  • Florence 62, Wausaukee 38
  • Fort Atkinson 42, Whitewater 16
  • Gresham Community 66, Stockbridge 9
  • Ithaca 50, Riverdale 35
  • Janesville Craig 55, Stoughton 39
  • Johnson Creek 50, Hustisford 18
  • Kenosha St Joseph 64, Wilmot 32
  • Kickapoo 45, Hillsboro 35
  • Laconia 82, Oostburg 78, OT
  • Lakeside Lutheran 58, Watertown Luther Prep 48
  • Laona-Wabeno 41, Niagara 34
  • Lodi 71, River Valley 32
  • Loyal 41, Marathon 34
  • Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Kiel 36
  • Marshfield 67, Eau Claire North 50
  • Melrose-Mindoro 43, Westby 29
  • Menasha 46, Winneconne 44
  • Menomonie 74, La Crosse Central 46
  • Merrill 67, Shiocton 33
  • Milwaukee Science 104, Milwaukee Vincent 14
  • Mineral Point 71, Richland Center 14
  • Neillsville 69, Athens 29
  • New Glarus 54, Barneveld 52, OT
  • New London 75, Mosinee 73
  • North Crawford 48, New Lisbon 45
  • Oconto 49, Menominee Indian 42
  • Ozaukee 57, Campbellsport 39
  • Phillips 83, Grantsburg 50
  • Plymouth 65, New Holstein 30
  • Poynette 51, Brodhead 45
  • Prairie du Chien 47, Mount Horeb 37
  • Racine Park 67, Shoreland Lutheran 66
  • Racine St. Catherine’s 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 43
  • Randolph 56, Martin Luther 41
  • Regis 53, Colfax 39
  • Rice Lake 72, Hayward 46
  • Royall 73, Viroqua 30
  • Shawano 55, Medford Area 28
  • Sheboygan Area Luth. 66, Valders 49
  • Sheboygan Falls 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 35
  • Sheboygan South 39, Denmark 32
  • Shullsburg 65, Boscobel 50
  • Somerset 82, Glenwood City 20
  • Sparta 66, Mauston 46
  • Spencer 55, Prentice 54, OT
  • St Mary’s Springs 53, Howards Grove 49
  • Stanley-Boyd 66, Flambeau 41
  • Turner 62, Williams Bay 29
  • Waterloo 34, Rio 32
  • Waukesha West 54, Slinger 34
  • Waunakee 54, Westfield 50
  • Waupaca 28, Iola-Scandinavia 26
  • Wautoma 62, Manawa 37
  • Wauzeka-Steuben 76, Southwestern 38
  • Wayland 62, Cambria-Friesland 37
  • Webster 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43
  • West De Pere 63, Pulaski 42
  • Whitehall 44, Independence 42
  • Winnebago Lutheran Academy 62, Oakfield 58
  • Wisconsin Heights 49, Clinton 44
  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Peshtigo 23
  • Xavier 55, Omro 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

  • Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah vs. Excellence Charter, ccd.
  • Iowa-Grant vs. Argyle, ccd.
  • Necedah vs. Weston, ccd.

