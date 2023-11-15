Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Wayne K. Allen

Wayne Kent Allen, 68, of Ringle, Wisconsin passed away Monday, November 13th, 2023, at home. He was born May 21st, 1955, in Rochelle, Illinois, to Donald and Mildred Allen (Schabacker). He enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic cars and working with his hands. Wayne spent his career driving semitrucks and obtained 26 years of service with Kolbe & Kolbe.

Wayne is survived by his mother Mildred Allen of Ringle, WI, his children; Rick (Dawn) Homan of Mosinee, WI and Isaac Allen of Wausau, WI. His grandchildren; Charles Allen, Carson Allen, Mackenzie McCarthy, Arianna Homan, Tyson Homan and his great grandchild; Ezekiel Waters. His siblings; Brenda Lewis of Rockford, IL and Russ Allen of Freeport, IL. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.

“Those that touch our lives stay in our hearts forever.”

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” Mahatma Gandhi

A celebration of life for Wayne will be held at 12pm on Saturday, November 18th, 2023, at Ringle Townhall 223207 Abt Rd. Ringle, WI.

Shirley A. Mitchell

Shirley Ann Mitchell, a beloved wife, mother, and homemaker, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2023, at the age of 76. Born on September 24, 1947, in Florence, South Carolina, Shirley was the daughter of James Hanna and Virginia (Grier) Foster.

On June 8, 1968, she married George Mitchell, who survives her. They built a strong and enduring partnership, sharing joys, challenges, and countless memories throughout their journey together. Shirley was blessed with two children, Melissa Steinagel and Craig Mitchell.

Shirley’s primary occupation was that of a homemaker, she had a natural talent for baking pies from scratch. Additionally, she found great pleasure in watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Shirley and George had a green thumb and adored their seasonal potted flowers.

Shirley is survived by her husband George B. Mitchell, one daughter; Melissa (Chris) Steinagel, one son; Craig (Vicky) Mitchell, grandchildren; Jordan and Grace Steinagel, Christina (Mitchell) Schultz and William Mitchell. She is further survived by one sister; Dolareese Brooks-Myrtle Beach (S.C).

Shirley is preceded in death by parents, her sister Vickie Broughton and her brother Jimmy Hanna.

The family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life for Shirley at a later time and date.

Michael E. Syring

Michael E. Syring, 71, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

He was born on January 18, 1952 to the late Ernest and Harriett (Wolf) Syring in Ashland. Mike graduated from Wausau East High School in 1970. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps, reenlisting before completing his service.

Following his Military service Mike returned to Wausau and assisted his father in business ventures at Homestead Inn, Archie’s Monogram and selling medical supplies for Sci-Med. He also worked in retail at Target and Eastbay in Wausau. Mike was most recently employed at Tribute Golf Course. Mike was very active in the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post #10 in Wausau serving as Liaison Officer, Post Commander, County Commander, and District Commander.

Mike treasured his family relationships. He was a caretaker for his mother for many years when she was aging. Mike enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephews. When they were young he especially enjoyed taking them to visit the zoo. Mike expressed love and support for his family with regular phone calls, sharing stories, family news and discussing current events.

Mike benefited from uncanny luck over the years with raffles and football pools. Mike liked to talk and to invoke humor having an ability to talk your ear off. Mike would discuss his work with the American Legion, current events in Wausau, family genealogy and speculate about how to disperse millions from winning the lottery jackpot if ever he won. Mike always held great pride in his Military Service and his service to the community through the American Legion. Mike didn’t live a particularly glamorous life, but it was a life well lived. He will be missed by his family, friends and those he served.

Survivors include his brother, Bob (Marilyn); sister, Susan (David) Chen; niece, Mary Leitzke; nephew, Andrew Chenohara; great-nephews, Noah, Nathan, Carter, Hunter, and Emil; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Harriett; brother, Jason; and nephew, Adam Chen.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Restlawn Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post #10. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Memorials are requested to the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post #10, Wausau.

Priscilla E. Stenzel

Priscilla E. Stenzel, 85, Athens, died November 14, 2023 at CopperLeaf Assisted Living, Marathon.

Priscilla was born January 8, 1938, in the town of Rietbrock, daughter of the late Joseph and Erma (Soucek) Myszka. She married Luke Stenzel Jr. on July 7, 1956 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Poniatowski. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2002.

Priscilla and Luke were owners of Stenzel’s Bar in Athens. Priscilla also worked as a bartender and waitress at various locations. Among her favorite things to do were watching NASCAR racing, traveling, going to casinos, baking chocolate chip cookies, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Bergs; a son, Randall (Jean) Stenzel; granddaughter, Traci (Kevin) Schreiner; grandson, Kevin (Katie) Stenzel; and great grandchildren, Makayla and Preston Schreiner.

Other survivors include siblings, Benedict (Carmen) Myszka, Donald (Bonnie) Myszka, Joleen (Marvin) Dassow, Sharon (Ronald) Dassow, Debby (Kirk) Cwikla, Monelle Johnson (Charles Way); and sisters-in-law, Mary Myszka, Mindy Myszka, and Sharon Stencil.



Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son-in law, Michael Bergs; siblings, Patricia (Dennis) Mroczenski, Norbert (Jane) Myszka, DuWayne Myszka, Dale Myszka, Janice Barr; infant sister, Luann Myszka; infant brother, Jerome Myszka; and brothers-in-law, Clarence Stenzel, Lawrence Stenzel, and Edward Stencil Sr.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff of Heartland Hospice and CopperLeaf Assisted Living for the kind and compassionate care given to Priscilla.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gray B. Zischke

On the early morning of November, the 1st 2023, Our beloved Dad, brother, uncle, friend, & coach, Gray Braden Zischke passed away in his residence due to heart failure. Our wonderful Dad was 74 years young. Dad was living in Wausau Wisconsin when he passed on his favorite holiday “All Saints Day”.

He was born on April the 12th 1949 in Palo Alto, California. He was born to the parents of James B. Zischke and Mother Joan S. Brookings; his father would later re-marry, the affectionate Joan H. Zischke who would add more love and siblings to Gray’s family.

Dad was the oldest of his sibling and the oldest grandson of all his cousins. Gray is proceeded in death by his parents and two brothers Dai. B. Zischke & Lance B. Zischke.

He is survived by 8 siblings: Jaimee Z. Tate (NM), Starr B. Zischke (NM), James (Jay) Zischke (WA), Cree M. Zischke (AZ), David Zischke (CA), Jeffery Zischke (CA), Dana H. Cipinko (AZ), Bret Zischke (CA), and his 7 nieces and nephews.

When Gray married for the third time, he was blessed with becoming our dad, Denise M. Garcia and Marie C. Garcia. Gray has 3 grandchildren from Denise; Brock (16), Bailey (9) & Mathayus (2).

Gray Graduated from Piedmont Highschool. Dad joined the U.S. Marine Corps. where he was promoted to Lance Corporal. & was honorably discharged in the spring of 1970. He attended the University of Hawaii & was a history major at Oregon State University. Dad Loved attending Oregon State University, he was so delighted to say that he was a Beaver. He was a proud alumnus and was part of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. While there he met many lifelong friends and discovered a passion that would burn in him for the rest of his existence, RUGBY. Gray played rugby and coached rugby any and every chance that he could get. Even with the many states he lived in, his passion for rugby traveled around right alongside him. Gray has lived in many places including California, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, Arizona, Hawaii, & Wisconsin.

While living out here in Wisconsin there weren’t any rugby leagues for more individuals to play for, Gray saw this as an issue and took it upon himself with a few trusted colleagues to get something going. Gray was the former commissioner for the Great Waters Rugby Conference and the coach of the UWSP Women’s rugby league for many years. Gray always spoke of the importance of playing on a team and learning from the comradery. Especially for women, he saw the way sports helped young ladies develop skills in leadership.

He always enjoyed sports, books gardening, cooking, but mostly being a couch and mentor. He always gave the best advice. Gray had an amazing professional career as well, as a senior claim specialist for Wausau Med-mal Management Services. Back in the 2010’s Dad had a case that went to the Wisconsin supreme court, he was very proud to be part of something so precedential.

Dad loved to learn and meet new people. You could always find him drinking from a stein and watching collegiate sports from his big comfy chair with his kitty Garfunkel. Dad was an avid reader and journalist. He loved to take photos, jot down a quick note or spout out random poetry.

He surrounded himself with all the things he loved and tried to seize the moments as they rushed by. I leave you all with a poem found amongst his belongings, one he asked me long ago to inscribe for you, come this day.

Isac M. Rindfleisch

Isac Matthew Rindfleisch, 13 of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center, as the result of an ATV accident.

Isac was born on February 26, 2010, in Weston, the son of Christopher and Felicia (Watter) Rindfleisch.

Isac was in 8th grade at the Wittenberg Elementary School. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and was confirmed this past Spring.

Isac was a loving child and was the first to help anyone in any way. He loved being outdoors either riding his ATV, cutting up trees or working in the garden. He also loved hunting and was looking forward to this coming hunting season. Isac had a good work ethic either helping around the house or at Hidden Valley Supper Club. He worked hard to save up money to purchase his ATV. Isac loved his family and friends, especially his little brother, Jace.

Isac is survived by his parents Christopher and Felicia; siblings, Ethan, Kailee, Jace, Mackenzie and Kamryn; grandparents, Traci (Bob Bernitt) Watter, of Wittenberg, Paul (Lori) Ostrowski, of Ringle, Connie (Craig) Benz, of Rib Mountain, and Rick (Connie) Rindfleisch, of Oak Grove, Kentucky; Great-Grandparents, Loren & Yvonne Watter, of Wittenberg, and Milo & Rose Reed, of Mosinee; his best friend, Max Nemetz and several other aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Isac was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Conrad and Maxine Ostrowski, and Great-Great-Grandma, Erma Meisner.

A Funeral service will be held at 3:30PM on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Pastor Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11AM until the time of service at the church. People are more than welcome to wear sports gear or anything hunting related.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtshulta.com.

During his life, Isac gave so much to so many people. He continues to do that through the gift of organ, bone and tissue donation.

We would like to Thank Marshfield Clinic PICU department, Marshfield and their staff for everything that they did.

Kathleen Diedrich

Kathleen Diedrich, known to all as Kitty, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 13, 2023 at Aspirus Hospital. She was born on October 10, 1948, in Athens, WI to Harold and Arlene (Berghammer) Fiedler. She married James (Jim) Diedrich in October of 1971.

Kitty is survived by her husband James, daughter Laura (Kurt) Schoenrock, son Jeffrey (Stacy) Diedrich, grandchildren Braeden and Ava Schoenrock and Carleigh and Vanessa Diedrich; sisters Carolyn Bornheimer (Jim) and Jane Bunkleman (Jon), by her sister-in-law Phyllis Diedrich, and by cherished nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlene and Harold, her in-laws Alfred and Erna Diedrich and by brothers-in-law David and William Diedrich.

As a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she touched the lives of everyone she came in contact with through her kindness and warmth. Her dedication to her family was unwavering. Before the onset of health challenges slowed her, Kitty took great pride in tending to her yard and flowers. She was a passionate fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Golden State Warriors. Christmas was a special time for Kitty, who delighted in decorating her home with festive decorations.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 17th at Holy Family Catholic Church in Poniatowski, WI. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you direct donations to a charity of your choice.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Dr. Adrian R. Bourque

Dr. Adrian R. Bourque died November 11, 2023 at age 91. Adrian was born and raised in New York along with three siblings. He earned a degree in electrical engineering at Polytech Institute (now part of NYU) and worked in aircraft design, before serving 2 years in the Army in combat engines and infantry. He next worked for Federal Electric in operation and maintenance of radar and communications equipment on the Arctic coast of Alaska. There he received emergency first aid training for the staff.

He decided to do pre-med at Columbia University, and finished a medical degree and residency in radiology at Creighton University. He later did a residency in radiation oncology at UW-Madison which led to a position working for Marshfield Clinic at the UW Cancer Center in Wausau.

He loved learning and never stopped. He’ll be remembered in the extended family for his wry sense of humor and the twinkle in his eye.

Adrian is survived by his wife Mary Sanford, one brother and four children. He especially liked wilderness backpacking and ham radio, and was active in Dem. politics for years.

Respecting his wishes, no formal services will be held. An informal gathering will be planned at a later date. For anyone caring to, a donation could be made in his name to Doctors Without Borders, the ACLU or a charity of your choice.

We are so grateful to the staff of Interim Health who made it possible for Adrian to stay at home.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

