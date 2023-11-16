This week’s featured cocktail combines the sweetness of blueberries with the creaminess of lemon Rumchatta, for a delightful burst of flavor. The Blueberry Crumble is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Blueberry Crumble

3 oz. Lemon Rumchatta

1.5 oz. Blueberry Vodka

1 oz. Simple Syrup

Blueberries, fresh

To create this drink, muddle several blueberries with simple syrup, then add the liquids in a shaker to combine. Pour into a chilled martini glass and garnish with fresh blueberries.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.