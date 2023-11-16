Wausau Pilot & Review

The weather for Thursday calls for unseasonably warm temperatures with winds gusting from 40 to 45 mph from late morning through early evening. Weather officials say the strong winds could complicate travel for high profile vehicles, especially on west to east roads, bridges and overpasses.

Forecast details:

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Like this: Like Loading...