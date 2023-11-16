Dear editor,

I am writing to express my strong support for Representative Tom Tiffany’s vote against the most recent continuing resolution. In a political landscape often characterized by short-term fixes, it is refreshing to see a leader who is willing to take a principled stand for fiscal responsibility and a more sustainable approach to government spending.

Representative Tiffany’s decision to vote against the continuing resolution demonstrates his commitment to addressing the long-term financial health of our nation. It is essential that our elected officials consider the implications of their decisions on future generations, and by opposing a measure that would merely kick the can down the road. Representative Tiffany has shown his dedication to responsible governance.

While the continuing resolution may provide temporary relief, it does nothing to address the root causes of our fiscal challenges. Representative Tiffany’s vote reflects a desire for more comprehensive and thoughtful solutions that consider the broader economic impact of government spending. We need representatives who are willing to make tough choices and prioritize the well-being of our nation over short-term political gains.

I applaud Representative Tiffany for his courage and for standing against the status quo that is Washington dysfunction.

Sarah Plautz of Wausau

