The median household income of Hmong Americans in Wisconsin is now $83,000, compared to the state average of $73,000, according to the latest census data compiled by Marquette University Law School.

“This follows a dramatic rise in incomes among Hmong immigrant families over the past three decades,” said a university article that studied the latest data.

This is a significant growth in median income.

“In 1990, the median Hmong immigrant household reported a total income of $25,000 (in 2022, inflation-adjusted dollars),” Marquette University article noted. “This was over 60% less than the state median of $64,000.”

Yee Leng Xiong, the executive director of the Hmong American Center, a nonprofit for Hmong people in Wausau-Marathon County area, welcomed the development, saying he was thrilled to hear he news but he was not surprised.

“Those who have come before us had spent years building a foundation for us here today to stand on,” Xiong told this newspaper. “We can accomplish this because of their emphasis on education and discipline.”

However, Xiong, now the only representative from the Hmong community on the county’s Board of Supervisors said that while the Hmong community’s success increased in the last few years, there are still severe disparities that exist with respect to having equal access to services. “I can say one thing for sure: the Hmong community still has a large population struggling with poverty, and unfortunately, many of those are our elders.”

Xiong said he has seen an increase in Hmong residents starting up new businesses or pursuing higher education and “breaking the bamboo ceiling. This year alone, we have over a dozen Hmong businesses start up in the local Wausau Area.”

The median income of Wisconsin’s Hmong population is $20,000 higher than the Wausau average and tops the Marathon County median income by $15,000.

According to U.S. Census data, the median household income of all residents in Wausau is $53,800 and $67,940 in Marathon County.

In neighboring Minnesota where the Hmong population is 86,600, the median income of a typical Hmong household is $74,000, according to the state government demographic details. The number of Hmong households in Minnesota is 19,600.

